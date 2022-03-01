Other Card Results – March 2022

Double Deck Pinochle

We play double deck pinochle on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Crafts Room at Phase 1. On Thursdays we play at 6:30 p.m. in the Sewing Room at Oakwood. We welcome all new participants. For more information, please contact Gary Tanghe at 480-495-3119 or Marleen Hinkle at 480-802-9254.

Tuesday Results:

1/11. 1st Dave Dorsey 881, 2nd John Mogelnicki 790, 3rd Celeste Dorsey 765

1/18. 1st Gary Tanghe 1226, 2nd Ellie Ewish 1148, 3rd Katy Johnson 864

1/25. 1st Ellie Ewish 1159, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 1144, 3rd Katy Johnson 872

2/1. 1st John Mogelnicki 1148, 2nd Gary Tanghe 984, 3rd Mary Allen 949

2/8. 1st Gary Tanghe 1017, 2nd Dave Dorsey 946, 3rd John Mogelnicki 926

Thursday Results:

1/13. 1st Gary Tanghe 1143, 2nd Dave Dorsey 1084, 3rd Katy Johnson 978

1/20. 1st Troy Leslie 755, 2nd Jacquie Dobson 714, 3rd Dave Dorsey 542

1/27. 1st Marlene Hinkle 1025, 2nd Katy Johnson 1003, 3rd Gary Tanghe 940

1/3. 1st John Mogelnicki 1215, 2nd Celeste Dorsey 1160, 3rd Katy Johnson 972

1/10. 1st Katy Johnson 856, 2nd Nancy 850, 3rd Jacquie Dobson 807

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott 2022

Join us for cribbage every Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room. Games are organized by Stan Wengrzyn.

1/04. 1st Kathy Scholtz 14+76, 2nd Ted Jacobs 10+76, 3rd Jack Besch 9+76, Low Pat Donahue 3-53, 22 Hand Dan Flicker (twice), Perfect Score Kathy Scholtz

1/11. 1st Patty Donahue 17+135, 2nd Royce Bohning 15+83, 3rd Bob Marsino 12+100, Low Ginger Johnson 2-96, 22 Hand Patty Donahue, 24 Hand Ginger Johnson, 24 Hand Frank Even, 24 Hand Larry Elliot, 24 Hand Bob Marsino

1/18. 1st Liz Schubert 11+74, 2nd Richard Lewin 11+67, 3rd Barb Bade 9+37, Low Bob Marsino 4-76, 24 Hand Pat Donahue

1/25. 1st Cele Kuepper 10+51, 2nd Liz Schubert 10+50, 3rd Bill Bade 10+40, Low Jeff Scott 2-77, 23 Hand Donna Smid

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

1/05. Women: 1st Lillian Look 797, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 780; Men: 1st Jerome Schultz 764, 2nd Jack Besch 750, 3rd Harry Smelser 695

1/12. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 834, 2nd Shelly Nelson 696, 3rd Trudy Alexander 665; Men: 1st Dennis Nelson 780, 2nd Konrad Spicker 773, 3rd Harry Smelser 708

1/19. Women: 1st Katy Johnson 688, 2nd Shelly Nelson 643, 3rd Trudy Alexander 586; Men: 1st Harry Smelser 785, 2nd Dennis Nelson 666, 3rd Konrad Spicker 631

1/26. Women: 1st Lillian Look 702, 2nd Trudy Alexander 667; Men: 1st Jerome Schultz 828, 2nd Dennis Nelson 821, 3rd Harry Smelser 773

2/02. Women: 1st Lillian Look 599, 2nd Nancy O’Donnell 558, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 550; Men: 1st Harry Smelser 820, 2nd John Mogelnicki 776, 3rd Dave Smits 584

See you next week!

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Friendship Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club.

1/07. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 685, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 670, 3rd Nancy O’Donnell 654; Men: 1st Jack Besch 742, 2nd Dave Dorsey 694, 3rd Dave Smits 670

1/14. Women: 1st Lillian Look 716, 2nd Sandy Bullock 706, 3rd Sue Stevenson 700; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 692, 2nd Harry Smelser 658, 3rd John Mogelnicki 650

1/21. Women: 1st Karla Gabriel 782, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 650, 3rd Jill Stranger 633; Men: 1st Dave Dorsey 877, 2nd Dave Smits 699, 3rd Konrad Spicker 644

1/28. Women: 1st Nancy O’Donnell 683, 2nd Lillian Look 648, 3rd Jackie Baker 630; Men: 1st Jack Besch 783, 2nd Harry Smelser 747, 3rd Roger Bergerson 671

Sunday Night Euchre

Join us for Euchre every Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Sun Lakes Country Club Arts & Crafts Room.

1/09. 1st Jeff Scott 72, 2nd Judy Hawkins 69, 3rd (tie) Jack Besch and Carolyn Searls 65

1/16. 1st Bob Reeves 74, 2nd Sandy Bullock 72, 3rd Judy Hawkins 69