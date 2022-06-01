Yoga for Strong Bones and Better Balance

Margie Parrish, Instructor

As we age, our bones become more porous. Weak, porous bones can lead to fractures of the hip, spine, or wrist. These conditions are called osteopenia (low bone density) or the more advanced stage, osteoporosis.

The intention of this class is to maintain and/or create stronger bones and better balance. We will do that by focusing on improving our posture and balance, strengthening our core, and yoga poses with longer holds for weight bearing.

The class will consist of mindful breathing, gentle warm-ups, and a series of yoga poses that we will hold for 30 to 60 seconds. We will use yoga props, blocks, straps, blankets, chairs, and even small hand weights.

This yoga class is for beginners and intermediate yoga students. The class will include a handout so that you can practice the series of yoga poses at least three times a week. It should take you no longer than 15 to 20 minutes to complete a home practice.

Other types of exercise recommended for strong bones are walking, biking, stair climbing, and weight training.

If you have osteoporosis, it is best to be mindful of any of the flexion poses, including standing or sitting forward folds. Modifications will be offered for all poses.

Bring a yoga mat and come join our yoga community here at CWPV Fitness Center. Call to register for the class at 480-895-1776, Ext. 380.

Drop-in fee is $5. Classes are on Saturdays from 9 to 9:15 a.m.