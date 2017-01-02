Theatre announces cast for spring show

From left to right: Diana Nelinson, Jim Brown, Carole Hollar, Bob Rouleau, Roxanne Banta and Wes Davis Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s spring show will be Aspirin and Elephants by Jerry Mayer.…

4th annual Kustom Karz for K-9z great success

Pictured is our first place winner, George Schneider, and his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. Many thanks to all who participated and contributed to our fourth annual Kustom Karz for K-9z and…

Ladies Billiards Club kicks off new season

Ladies Billiards Club members gather in front of the Christmas tree before their annual Christmas luncheon at Stone & Barrel. Michelle Behanna, President The Ladies Billiards Club kicks off a…

OLGA 2016 Robson Challenge Team

Pictured back row (left to right) Kathy Burns, B.J. Schuller, Roselyn Hoiby, Debbie Horner, our Pro Eddie Renio, Shirley Weaver, Barbara Anderson and Pat Schepp; front row Beth Ebmeier, Debra…

January 2017, Front Page

2017 Keep on Dancin’

Lesly Holness Happy New Year! Wanna start the New Year off right? Like to dance? Well, come on over and try this. This class is exercise in disguise. Let’s take the work out of workout and have a blast! In this class the fun comes first, the physical benefits follow. Low impact and high energy,…

January 2017, Front Page

Crystal Card Project looks forward to new year

Buying Crystal Cards helps raise money for charity.

Bobbie Reed Donations! Volunteers! Sales! These three things gave the Crystal Card Project a jump start in its first year. Over 20 volunteers created more than 3500 new (recycled) greeting cards. Sales exceeded 1500 by mid-December. A great start for a project that is only eight months old. We aim to surpass that in 2017…

January 2017, Clubs & Classes

Bring out the Bling

These Guild ladies are planning the Bring out the Bling Charitable Luncheon/Fashion Show (photo by Virginia Sigglio).

“Bring out the Bling” is the theme for the March 29 annual Charitable Luncheon/Fashion Show presented by the St. Steven’s Ladies Guild. This event will take place at the Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Boulevard, Sun Lakes, Arizona and will feature outfits by Calle Rose Boutique Fashions. Doors open for boutique shopping at 10:00…

January 2017, Clubs & Classes

IronOaks Tennis member Paulson ranks USTA #1

Len Paulsen

Denise Lott Len Paulsen, longtime member of the IronOaks tennis community, is well-recognized in his USTA (United States Tennis Association) age group. He is undefeated in the 85 plus category in Arizona, and that makes him currently our No. 1 state player. This is a rolling standing rank. In addition, his skills have earned him…

January 2017, Religion

Happy new opportunity

Rev. Jerry McGhee, Pastor Sun Lakes Community Church We have a New Year and soon a new President and new opportunities to experience. God is so good to those of us who live in Sun Lakes. After years of work and raising our families, we have been given the chance to live in this grand…

